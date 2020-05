PUTRAJAYA: State football associations are not allowed to draw up their own standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Malaysia League (M-League) so as to avoid contradicting the one issued by the National Security Council (NSC), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said that such an act would also contravene the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“I ask that all state FAs do not issue their own permissions as any decision regarding football leagues, including training, will be decided by the federal-level NSC,” he said at the daily press conference on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) today.

A sports portal had recently reported that the Selangor FA (FAS) would start its training session on June 9 in accordance with the SOP issued by the government for the CMCO.

It is learnt that about 35 to 40 players and officials from the Red Giants’ Super League outfit would undergo Covid-19 tests before taking to the field for training under coach B. Sathianathan after nearly three months of inactivity following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18. — Bernama