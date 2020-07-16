Covid-19: Factory workers not barred from sending kids to school - Malacca Exco

MALACCA: The State Health Department (JKN) has never issued any directive barring workers from a factory here from sending their children to school just because one of them (the workers) tested positive for Covid-19, said Melaka Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Rahmad Mariman.

He said contact tracing and investigations carried out regarding the case showed that there was no risk of the other workers being infected and that there was also no need for them or their families to undergo quarantine.

“I urge the public to refer to the official statements by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Melaka JKN regarding Covid-19 cases in the country and the state,” he said in a statement today after a message had gone viral on social media and WhatsApp about parents working in the factory being banned from sending their children to school. -Bernama