KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the afternoon update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Ministry of Health has dismissed allegations urging the public to stop eating or buying chicken sold at 12 business premises including the KFC, Texas Chicken and Nandos restaurants because the chicken is from the poultry processing plant in Pedas, Negri Sembilan, where many workers are purportedly Covid-19-positive.

2. The Ministry of Works has denied having appointed an individual named Abdul Al Haffiz bin Abdul Aziz as the political secretary and special media officer of the Senior Minister cum Works Minister. The ministry said the individual has allegedly posed as a representative of the ministry to hand over a Covid-19-related donation to certain quarters with a cheque that bounced. The public is advised to lodge a report immediately with the authorities and the ministry if approached by the individual in a suspicious manner.

— Bernama