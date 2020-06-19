Covid-19: Health Ministry announces 6 new cases, 70 recoveries, no death

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced six Covid-19-positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,535.

“The total number of active cases is 344, with three cases under intensive care unit (ICU),“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today in a press conference.

He also said 70 patients have successfully received treatment and been discharged from the hospital, bringing the number to 8,070, the number of patients who have recovered.

However, he also said there were no fatalities reported today, maintaining the total number of deaths at 121.