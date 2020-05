PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 69 new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,071.

“The total number of active cases is 1,758, with 37 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU). Out the 37, 14 needed ventilator assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today in his daily press briefing.

He also said 39 cases have successfully received treatment and been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to 4,210.

However, he also said one death occured today, bringing the total number of deaths to 103.

The 103rd death was that of a 66-year-old Malaysian man who had a medical history of cancer. He was a close contact to case 4,818 and was treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on April 14. He was pronounced dead on April 30, at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the opening of the economic sectors in Malaysia is in compliance with the criteria set by the World Health Organisation in that there must be a balance between life and livelihood.

“This is a collective action to allow the government to open economic sectors but the border control remains and is tightened. This will prevent the infection cases from rising too much suddenly,“ he said.

He also said the economic sectors can operate while still maintaining the social distancing and taking care of personal hygiene as much as possible.

“We also encourage the use of face masks for those who want to go out,“ he said.

However, he said in the event that there was a spread of Covid-19 infection in a locality, an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be imposed to curb the spread and to make sure everyone is swabbed in order to isolate those with positive infections and quarantine those in close contact with the positive case.

“That would be the action plan taken in order to manage the potential spread of Covid-19 infections,“ he said, adding that the MCO has already achieved its objective of flattening the curve, and the country is now in the recovery phase.