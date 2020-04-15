Covid-19: Health Ministry targets tahfiz students for testing

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is now tracing all students from ‘madrasah tahfiz’ (tahfiz religious schools) to test them for Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said so far the Health Ministry had been informed that there were 8,616 madrasah tahfiz students across Malaysia.

He said a total of 1,736 madrasah tahfiz students had been screened, with 217 or 10% of them testing positive for Covid-19.

“The Health Ministry sees that after the tabligh cluster, the target now is madrasah tahfiz students,” Dr Noor Hisham said, explaining that while the 1,736 students had been screened at the schools, most of the other students had returned to their respective homes before the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We are now working with the police and other agencies to screen and undertake Covid-19 testing on these tahfiz students,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 developments, here today. - Bernama