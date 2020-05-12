Covid-19: Hugs, kisses from afar for parents, loved ones

KUALA LUMPUR: It has been almost two months since Malaysians are “confined” to their homes, spending time with their family members, but not everybody get to enjoy this moment with some being separated from their spouses, children, grandchildren, and relatives with the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), followed by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Many are now longing and missing their loved ones, having being apart for so long, except to communicate through telephone calls and through the WhatsApp application.

As the saying goes, ‘blood is thicker than water’, familial bonds will always be strong, even during difficult times in having to be separated due to the fight against Covid-19.

Regardless, the public has to follow the advice by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah by not only practicing social distancing, but also no hand shakes or kisses, as is the normal practice during Aidilfitri celebration.

“If social distancing cannot be practiced, it is better we make less visits,” he told a daily press conference in Putrajaya yesterday.

With Aidilfitri to be celebrated this May 24 in a ‘new normal’ atmosphere, he advised the public to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the festival, including limiting the number of visitors at one time.

The government is also against children being taken along to public places such as shopping malls, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at his daily media conference on CMCO yesterday.

According to him, the government is considering inserting action against those who bring children to public places during enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 or Act 342.

Today is the 56th day of the MCO and the ninth day of CMCO. The number of daily new Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia remains at double digits with 70 cases yesterday, bringing the total number to 6,726 cases, as of noon yesterday.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday announced that the CMCO would be extended for another four weeks until June 9, which also meant that interstate movement to “balik kampung” for the Hari Raya celebration is not allowed. — Bernama