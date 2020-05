JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded 292 new Covid-19 cases and 31 more deaths overnight, thus bringing cumulative cases to 10,843 and fatalities to 831 so far.

Government spokesman for the pandemic, Achmad Yurianto, at his daily briefing here, said currently 22,545 people were in the patients under surveillance category.

Jakarta has recorded the highest number of deaths at 392 followed by East Java (106), Central Java (84) and the rest in other Indonesian provinces. - Bernama