Covid-19 in Indonesia: 66,226 positive cases, 3,309 deaths

JAKARTA: Covid-19 positive cases continue to rise in Indonesia to 66,226, including 1,268 new cases recorded within 24 hours.

Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said for the period from noon yesterday to noon today, there were 68 more deaths, bringing the total number to 3,309.

“There are also 13,471 patients still under Covid-19 monitoring,“ he said at his daily news conference on the viral disease broadcast through the official YouTube channel of the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

East Java Province has recorded the highest number of deaths at 1,079, followed by Jakarta (661), Central Java (220), South Kalimantan (205) and other provinces of Indonesia. - Bernama