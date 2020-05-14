Covid-19: Indonesia’s case tally exceeds 16,000, death toll now 1,043

JAKARTA: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia breached the 16,000 mark today, with the death toll now standing at 1,043.

Another 568 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which brought the republic’s infection tally to 16,006 cases.

Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said between 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today, 15 deaths were reported, the death toll now standing at 1,043.

Jakarta Province recorded the highest overall fatalities with 452 cases, followed by East Java (167 cases), West Java (99) while the rest were reported in the other provinces. - Bernama