Covid-19: Indonesia’s death toll at 959, positive cases up

JAKARTA: Another 16 fatalities occurred within 24 hours, bringing Indonesia’s Covid-19 death toll to 959, while the number of positive cases rose to 13,645.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said between noon yesterday and noon today, there were 533 new positive cases, 113 patients have recovered, thus total number recovered so far is 2,607.

According to him, 29,690 patients were still under surveillance for Covid-19.

Jakarta province recorded the highest death toll of 427 cases, followed by East Java (141 cases), West Java (95) while the rest were in the other provinces. - Bernama