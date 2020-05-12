Covid-19: Indonesia’s death toll surpasses 1,000 mark

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Covid-19 death toll breached the 1,000 mark today after 16 more fatalities were reported in the republic in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths now stands at 1,007, Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said, adding that between noon yesterday and noon today, another 484 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia to 14,749.

Achmad Yurianto said 31,147 patients were currently under surveillance for Covid-19.

Jakarta remains the province with the highest number of fatalities with 443 deaths, followed by East Java (155) and Central Java (98) while the rest were in the other provinces. - Bernama