SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Covid-19

Covid-19: Indonesia’s death toll surpasses 1,000 mark

12 May 2020 / 17:53 H.
    Covid-19: Indonesia’s death toll surpasses 1,000 mark
    Passengers wearing protective masks respect social distancing marks on the floor as they queue at the check-in counters of the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Tangerang near Jakarta, Indonesia, May 12, 2020. - Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Covid-19 death toll breached the 1,000 mark today after 16 more fatalities were reported in the republic in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths now stands at 1,007, Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said, adding that between noon yesterday and noon today, another 484 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia to 14,749.

Achmad Yurianto said 31,147 patients were currently under surveillance for Covid-19.

Jakarta remains the province with the highest number of fatalities with 443 deaths, followed by East Java (155) and Central Java (98) while the rest were in the other provinces. - Bernama

Did you like this article?

Untitled Document
#StayAtHome • Conditional Movement Control Order Countdown

email blast