Covid-19 infection at Likas Hospital came from external source

PUTRAJAYA: A Health Ministry (MOH) investigation found the Covid-19 infection at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas, Sabah affected 14 front-liners.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cluster was from a community infection which spread to the hospital.

“The first case was reported on March 27, 2020 and investigation found the source came from an infection which originated from a wedding in Ipoh and later one of them returned and infected his colleagues.

“Investigation also found the source of infection was not from the wards but in the confined space of the pantry where nurses and doctors gathered,” he told the daily Covid-19 media conference, here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said MOH had taken acute case detection and separate those who had close contacts with the 14 positive cases.

It was reported today the Sabah Health Department has identified two clusters of Covid-19 infections among its staff at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas and the Keningau Hospital in the interior.

On a factory cluster at Pasir Gudang, Johor Baru, Dr Noor Hisham said the infection was not from the factory but from an external source.

“There were 114 cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) in the community. So one of the possibilities is that the infection may have been brought from the outside into the factory,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham clarified that the 10 infection cases reported at the factory in Pasir Gudang involved community infection which spread to factory workers.

On the development of individuals who returned from abroad since April 3, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 10 positive Covid-19 cases recorded among them.

He said about 15,000 individuals have been placed at 112 quarantine centres comprising hotels and training institutes after returning from overseas. - Bernama