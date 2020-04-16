Covid-19: List of fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Negeri Sembilan Health Department (JKNNS) denies that 8,000 residents of more than 20 housing estates around Sendayan were directed to undergo COVID-19 screening and explains that only those instructed by the Seremban District Health Office have to do this test.

2. The Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) dismisses the legitimacy of the collection of personal information from the public by GC Berhad and explains that the cooperative is not registered with SKM. - Bernama