KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the 4.30 pm update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. Health Ministry denies allegation it has collaborated with PETRONAS to develop the Incident Management System at the www.kkm.gov.my/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/city/kl/klccc link to coordinate reponse to public health at the domestic and international levels. The ministry stresses there is no COVID-19 case at the Kuala Lumpur Twin Towers (KLCC).

2. The Media and Communication Unit of the Office of the Johor Menteri Besar (MAKMUR JOHOR) denies that a purported Bantuan Tunai Ihsan application form having gone viral on social media is for public distribution. Instead, the form is for the use of the representatives or coordinators of the distribution channels of the local councils, state assemblyman’s office and district office. MAKMUR JOHOR explains that preference for the aid is given to those who have yet to receive any aid from the federal or state governments. The selection of potential recipients of the Johor COVID-19 Bantuan Tunai Ihsan is subject to the final evaluation of the e-IHSAN System handled by the Johor State Treasury.

— Bernama