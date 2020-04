KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the evening update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV ATM) denies allegation it has announced the updating of data for the purpose of aid entitled ‘RM250 ONE-OFF UPDATE FOR PENSIONABLE AND NON-PENSIONABLE WIDOWS’. JHEV ATM advises the public to refer to the authentic information on the website http://www.jhev.gov.my and its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

2. Tesco Malaysia denies it has offered each of its patrons vouchers for kitchen utensils valued at RM2,500 during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic. It cautions patrons against falling for the scam and advised them to check on the Tesco Malaysia promotions on its Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TescoMY, the www.tesco.com.my official website and the official catalogue at http://bit.ly/Tescoweeklypromo.

— Bernama