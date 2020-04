KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the night update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. Langkawi (Kedah) District Police Chief dismisses claim that a married couple has been permitted to apply for donations to assist the residents of the Bukit Malut housing estate in Langkawi. The Social Welfare Department stresses that any form of donation must be channelled through the department, as provided for in the MCO regulations.

2. The Inland Revenue Board (LHDNM) denies allegation that registration to obtain SME grant of RM3,000 under Bantuan Prihatin Nasional can still be done manually by submitting a copy of the identity card and a copy of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) certificate to LHDNM. LHDNM explains that the application procedures will be announced by the Finance Ministry.