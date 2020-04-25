Covid-19: List of fake news on social media as of 8pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the 8pm update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Malacca Health Department (JKN) denies claims made in a viral video clip on funeral arrangements for a COVID-19 patient at Klinik Lubok Cina whose body was brought to the Forensics Department of the Melaka Hospital on April 23, 2020. JKN Melaka confirms that the body was not that of a COVID-19 victim.

2. The Health Ministry (KKM) denies allegations that government hospitals have stopped treating cancer patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KKM explains that postponement of chemotherapy treatment is not because of the COVID-19 pandemic but due to other factors that could not be avoided.

— Bernama