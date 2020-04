KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the 8pm update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on COVID-19 on social media.

1. The Gombak District Police headquarters in Selangor dismisses as fake a viral video purportedly of a large-scale arrest of foreigners including Rohingya by the Royal Malaysia Police and Malaysian Armed Forces in Selayang. It clarified that the matter was the transfer of 52 foreigners from the Selayang Baru EMCO to the quarantine centre at the National Accounting Institute in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, on April 25, 2020.

2. The Ministry of Health (KKM) denies the allegation that the COVID-19 test laboratory at the Sarawak General Hospital is not functioning and stressed that KKM has not received any such information. KKM explained that there are three COVID-19 test laboratories in Sarawak, namely at the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching; UNIMAS in Kota Samarahan and Sibu Hospital. KKM said that if the laboratories at the general hospitals have problems conducting the COVID-19 tests, it will make use of the services of private laboratories.

— Bernama