Covid-19: List of fake news on social media as of 9.30am, April 30 - KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the 9.30am update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The National Security Council (MKN) denies that it issued infographics titled Panduan Perkhidmatan, Perniagaan dan Industri Sepanjang Perintah Kawalan Pergerakan, which among others stated approval for golf clubs to operate on certain days. The public is advised to refer to MKN’s official Telegram site https://t.me/MKNRasmi to get authentic information.

2. The Ministry of Education (KPM) denies issuing any dates for this year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. The dates for Ujian Lisan SPM from June 8-25 , Ujian Setara from July 20-31, Peperiksaan Percubaan SPM in November 2020, and Peperiksaan SPM Bertulis from March 1-31 2021, that are making the rounds is fake news.

— Bernama