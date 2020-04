KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Perak Health Department (JKNP) denies that an Indonesian man who died at a house in Kampung Selamat, Sitiawan had succumbed to Covid-19 and clarified that the cause of death was meningitis.

2. The Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) denies appointing several individuals to solicit cash donations for the Covid-19 MBJB Fund and stressed that there is no such fund.

— Bernama