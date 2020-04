KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) denies having gathered information from companies on the health standard operating procedure (SOP) for the purpose of allowing certain industries to carry on operating during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

2. The Ministry of Health denies allegation that doctors at the Shah Alam Hospital prohibit the public from going to the Section 6 market in Shah Alam after more than three Covid-19 positive cases were purportedly reported at the market.

— Bernama