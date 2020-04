KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. IIUM Medical Centre denies that there is a new active Covid-19 cluster at UIA with more than 20 UIA staff found positive for Covid-19 and that more employees were under quarantine pending results of screening.

2. Sabah Health Department director denies claims that the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital (HWKKS) building in Kota Kinabalu is closed to due the Covid-19 pandamic. She clarified that only one ward at the hospital has been placed under quarantine to ensure there is no Covid-19 spread and that all the other services at HWKKS were still operating as normal.

— Bernama