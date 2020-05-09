Covid-19: List of fake news on social media as of 9am, May 9 - KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. Rapid KL denies congestion in train as viralled on social media that it happened on its Light Rail Transit (LRT) service and stressed that it had nothing to do with Rapid KL services.

2. The management of Premier Hotel Sibu, Sarawak denies allegation that two of 98 students quarantined at the hotel went out to get treatment for fever at a clinic without their knowledge. Premier Hotel being a gazetted quarantine centre, the management stressed that the hotel is closely guarded by Civil Defence Force and Rela personnel.

— Bernama