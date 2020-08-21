Covid-19: Maju cluster detected in Titiwangsa

KUALA LUMPUR: A new Covid-19 cluster, known as Maju cluster, has been detected originating from a restaurant in Titiwangsa, here, involving two workers of the restaurant.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the two cases (9,176th and 9,177th), the first from this cluster, were detected from random screening done on restaurant and other eatery workers in the federal capital.

“Following this, screening was conducted on close contacts where a new case in the cluster was detected involving a customer of the restaurant. The individual, who has been having a sore throat and headache since Aug 17, was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 developments, here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham said until today, 672 people had been screened including 16 workers and 656 customers.

“Out of this figure, three cases were detected to be positive for Covid-19 while 669 were negative,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said case detection and screening of close contacts were on-going, while prevention and infection control measures like sterilisation and disinfection had been carried out at the restaurant.

On the latest status of the Tawar cluster in Kedah, he said there were three new cases reported today, bringing the tally of detected Covid-19 positive cases from this cluster to 58.

“Up to noon today, 2,733 people have been screened from this cluster,” he said. -Bernama