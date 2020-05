PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 60 new Covid-19-positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,245.

“The total number of active cases is 1,185, with nine of them in the intensive care unit (ICU). Four of them are under ventilator assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today in his daily press briefing.

He also said 33 patients have successfully received treatment and been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,945.

However, he also said no deaths occurred today, keeping the total number of fatalities at 115.

Out of the 60 positive cases, seven are import cases from overseas, while 53 cases were from local transmissions.

“Out of this 53, 44 cases are from non-Malaysians, whereby 27 came from the immigration depot in Semenyih and six cases from the depot in Sepang,“ he said.