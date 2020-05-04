Covid-19: Mandatory tests for foreign workers

PETALING JAYA: It is mandatory for all foreign workers in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to undergo Covid-19 tests, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said this is due to the increasing number of foreigners testing positive at a construction site in Ampang.

“To prevent the virus from spreading, all foreign workers in all sectors, either working at construction sites, factories, commercial areas, or at eateries must take a swab and the employers must bear the screening costs,“ he said in his daily briefing today in Putrajaya.

Ismail Sabri added that if there are Covid-19 cases recorded at any of these premises, they will be shut down immediately.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister (Infrastructure) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said employers need to ensure all their foreign workers undergo the tests before they can start working.

“Foreign workers at construction sites need to take body temperature before they are allowed to be on duty and employers are obliged to report to nearby health offices if there is any symptom detected,“ he said in a press statement today.

He said the government will not hesitate to revoke the permission given to operate during the movement control order (MCO) and will shut down the sites of employers who failed to adhere to these standard operating procedures (SOP).

The government had already shut down a construction site in Ampang after the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) received a report from the Kuala Lumpur Health Department that 28 Bangladeshi workers tested positive for Covid-19 at the site.

“The site was closed down immediately and police officers are placed at the entrance gate to observe movements,“ he added.

To date, CIDB has started its daily monitoring at 80 construction sites across the country.