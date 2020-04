SINGAPORE: McDonald’s Singapore today announced that it will suspend its restaurant operations till May 4, including McDelivery and Drive-Thru services.

With effect from 11am, all McDonald’s restaurants here will be closed for business with Drive-Thru closed at 8am, and the last order for McDelivery at 10.30am.

The fast food provider said it has been advised by the Ministry of Health to take the preventative action in the fight against Covid-19 in Singapore.

“These are indeed unprecedented times for all of us. We have done all we can to put in place every safety precautionary measure to keep our employees and customers safe – and will continue to do our part to flatten the curve,“ said its managing director, Kenneth Chan, in a statement today.

“Most of all, we will continue to stay strong as a brand and people to ride out this difficult period together. As always, we thank our customers for their continued support and look forward to serving them again on May 5,” said Chan.

Singapore enters its third week of its month-long circuit breaker that kicked in on April 7. — Bernama