PUTRAJAYA: Only two foreigners at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Centre are still awaiting their Covid-19 test results, says Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said the two were among those from the detention centre who had undergone a second screening.

“Thus we are not expecting a spike in the number of cases up to three digits like before,“ he said during the daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Meanwhile, he said all the detainees at three other detention centres, namely Semenyih, Sepang and Putrajaya (temporary centre) had already been screened.

A total of 4, 908 individuals have been screened at all four detention centres, with 736 found positive.

Elaborating, Noor Hisham said those who were found positive had been isolated, while those whose tests came back negative in the first sample were quarantined.

“We are now conducting a second screening test where we have found some of them to be positive because they were exposed (to positive cases) and we have already isolated them and placed them at the temporary hospital at MAEPS,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said the government’s implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) had been effective in controlling the spread of Covid-19, with the current rate of new cases involving Malaysians already in the single digits.

He added that the ministry had expected the number of cases to go up after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, but fortunately, that did not happen. — Bernama