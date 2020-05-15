Covid-19: More cases from dorms in Singapore, tally at 26,891

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which on Thursday reported 1,164 discharged cases from Covid-19 infection, today confirmed another 793 new positive cases, taking the infection tally for the republic to 26,891.

The preliminary data as at noon today showed that only one case involved a Singaporean or permanent resident while the rest were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

In a statement here, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said it was still working through the details of the cases and would provide an update later in the day.

Singapore has so far classified 1,326 as community cases, 580 as imported cases, 434 cases involving foreign workers staying outside dorms and 23,758 cases of foreign workers residing in dorms.

In its full data released late Thursday, the ministry said the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of eight cases per day in the week before, to an average of five per day in the past week.

“The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of three cases per day in the week before to an average of two per day in the past week,” it said.

At present, a total of 5,973 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

Currently, the MOH said 1,072 confirmed cases are still in hospitals with 20 in the intensive care unit while 21 have died.

The ministry said 19,032 who had mild symptoms, or were clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, were isolated and cared for at community facilities.

On Wednesday, the MOH identified only one new cluster while the republic’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol reported no new cases and the total remained at 2,562 cases.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s largest foreign workers dormitory, the Sungei Tengah Lodge, has a total of 1,614 confirmed cases now. - Bernama