PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) will be undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine starting today.

This comes after an officer who attended the post Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday (May 20) tested positive for Covid-19.

“This morning, the prime minister was screened for Covid-19 and was found negative. However, he has to undergo quarantine starting today,“ said a statement released by the PMO today.

The statement also urged all members who attended the meeting to self-quarantine and get screened for Covid-19.

“For information, all meetings conducted in the PMO have abide by social distancing rules and strict hygiene at all times,“ the statement added.