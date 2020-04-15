Covid-19: New cases drop to first double-digit figure since MCO

PETALING JAYA: The number Covid-19 positive patients dropped to double digits for the time since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that 85 Covid-19 positive cases were reported today bringing the total number of infections to 5,027.

One death was reported today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 83.

The 83rd death was that of a 69-year-old Malaysian man who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure, who succumbed to the illness at 6.41am today.

Noor Hisham added, 56 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 32 requiring ventilator support.

However, 169 patients have successfully recovered and discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 2,647.

“The number of recovered patients keep increasing while there hasn’t been a spike in the number of positive cases,” said Hisham, adding that this was proof the first and second phase of MCO has been effective.

He reminded Malaysians to continue staying at home and to adhere to the rules issued during the third phase of MCO, to help flatten the curve.