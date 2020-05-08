Covid-19: New cluster detected in Negri Sembilan factory, says Health DG

PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 cluster has been detected in a factory in Pedas, Negri Sembilan said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today.

“It started when a factory staff was experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath and headache on April 5. He received treatment at a health clinic and a Covid-19 test was done on 10 April. He was confirmed positive with Covid-19 on April 12,“ said Hisham.

He said contact tracing from the factory staff then widened to 786 people who were subsequently screened for Covid-19, including factory workers and their family members, whereby 60 cases were found positive, 286 negative and 440 pending results.

“The positive cases involved seven Malaysians and 53 non-Malaysians, comprising 25 Nepalis, 18 Bangladeshis, eight Indonesians and two Myanmar nationals. The investigation into the source of the infection is still ongoing,“ he added.

He also said the easing of restrictions on the movement control order (MCO) is not yet an exit strategy, as border controls remain tight even as certain economic sectors are allowed to operate.

“We have come up with SOP (standard operating procedure) to handle big and small industries and we have seen a high compliance rate in big factories. We are also engaging with the public about cumulative cases and monitoring any clusters and enhanced MCO,“ he said.

He added that this will show its effect in another one or two weeks, and urged the public to have high social discipline by observing social distancing when going out, and wearing a face mask if they are unwell.

“Once we are sure that the effects are capable of protecting the health and the economy, we can consider opening other sectors as well,“ he said.