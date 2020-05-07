Covid-19: New cluster of positive cases among security guards at Cheras mall detected

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham (pix) said today a new cluster of positive Covid-19 cases had been identified among security guards at a mall in Cheras.

“10 positive cases have been detected in the cluster, nine of whom are Nepali while one is Malaysian.

“The cause of the cluster is still being investigated. Workers at the mall and their close contacts have been screened,” he said.

Noor Hisham also said that barbers and hair salons will remain closed for now as there are concerns of transmission between customers and employees.

He cited reports of infection between barbers and their customers in Japan and the US.

“Over the next two weeks, case developments will be closely monitored to see if infections numbers increase.

“We have to monitor before we can advise further on the opening of additional industry sectors such as barbers,” he said.

Noor Hisham also noted that Malaysia has yet to come to or enter an “exit-strategy” as the ministry needs to monitor developments.

“We have only eased restrictions to jump-start the economy.