PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) recorded six new Covid-19-positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,596.

However, three new clusters have been detected in Bukit Bintang, a condominium in Hulu Langat and a construction site in Kuching. To date, 16 positive cases have been detected in this cluster, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham (pix) in a press briefing today.

The Bukit Bintang cluster has recorded 10 positive cases involving nine Bangladeshis and one Malaysian.

From the six cases recorded in the last 24 hours, four were locally transmitted while the other two were import cases.

The two import cases involve a Malaysian who returned home from Mexico and another who is an Indian permanent resident.

“Of four local transmitted cases, one was from the tahfiz centre screening and the one each from the new clusters,“ said Noor Hisham.

Meanwhile, 45 patients have successfully received treatment and been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,231.

There are now only 244 active cases from which two remain in the intensive care unit (ICU).

No new fatalities were reported today and the death toll remains at 121.