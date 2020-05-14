Covid-19: New madrasah cluster detected in Malacca

PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 cluster involving a madrasah in Solok Duku, Malacca, was detected as the country reported 40 new cases yesterday.

Of the 107 people from the cluster who were screened, four tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Two of them are students of the religious school while the others were family members.

None of the 10 teachers and staff of the school tested positive, Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday.

Malaysia recorded 40 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 6,819.

Of the 40 reported yesterday, 31 are non-Malaysians. There was one death, taking the toll to 112. The deceased was a 39-year-old with a history of valvular heart disease and was also involved in an accident earlier this year, where he broke both his legs.

There are currently 16 patients being treated in intensive care with four on ventilator support.

Seventy patients have since been discharged, taking the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to 5,351.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 78.47%. There are only 1,356 active cases