BANGKOK: Thailand has reported nine new Covid-19 cases - all involving Thais who returned from abroad, bringing the tally to 3,054, since the outbreak in January.

There were no fatalities reported over the last 24 hours and the death toll remains at 57.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Thaweesilp Wissanuyothin said the new infected cases include six students who had returned to the kingdom from Saudi Arabia by a repatriation flight operated by Malaysia.

He said the flight carrying the students, aged between 23 and 33, landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and they then travelled by bus to Padang Besar checkpoint in the southern province of Songkhla before heading to state quarantine facilities.

“Padang Besar checkpoints may temporarily close for disinfection,” he said at the Covid-19 daily briefing, here today.

Thaweesilp added that the other new cases were two Thai male students aged 18 and 27 who returned from the United States, and a 34-year-old Thai man, a masseur who returned from Qatar.

Of the 3,054 cases, he said a total of 1,190 cases were patients who had close contact with confirmed cases, 284 in at-risk professions, 276 from boxing stadium, 269 were Thais who returned from abroad and 226 from entertainment venues.

To date, there are 2,931 patients recovered and discharged while 66 still warded at hospitals. - Bernama