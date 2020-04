PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia is under greater control with no drastic spike in new cases under third phase of Movement Control Order (MCO) period that began on April 15, the Health Ministry (MOH) said today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said this situation has helped the ministry maintain its capacity, either on the field or in hospitals, to identify, screen, isolate and treat Covid-19 cases.

“The MOH welcomes the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to extend the MCO by another two weeks, which will allow room for the government to go all out in the battle against the outbreak, before its effectiveness and the latest situation is reevaluated.

“This will also allow MOH to continue with existing measures, as well as push further our efforts to reduce Covid-19 cases in Malaysia through a focused approach,” he said at the ministry’s daily Covid-19 media briefing here today.

The MCO, which came into force on March 18, has been extended for another two weeks from April 29 to May 12.

Acknowledging that the effort to contain the pandemic had been more effective through the enforcement of the MCO and the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), Dr Noor Hisham said by placing eight areas under the EMCO so far, the ministry was able to identify 618 COVID-19 positive cases, or 10.9 percent of the total number of cases.

He said during the MCO’s fourth phase, which provides some movement flexibility for several economic sectors in stages, employers and workers must ensure they adhere to correct practices, such as by avoiding crowded areas as well as keeping a one-metre physical distance while conversing with others.

In conjunction with Ramadan, which begins today, Dr Noor Hisham reminded food operators and delivery riders to practise good hygiene and adhere to the ministry’s guidelines.

This is to ensure the food they handle is safe for consumption, he said.

“They are also advised to always practise social distancing when food is delivered,” he added.

Citing last year’s food poisoning statistics as an example, Dr Noor Hisham said 516 incidences of food poisoning involving 16,583 cases were due to unsafe and unhygienic handling of food.

“From the overall number, 34 incidences involving 1,032 cases occurred during Ramadan last year. As such, the public must ensure food safety when purchasing or preparing food for themselves and their family members,” he said.

He advised the public to always practise the concept of “See, Smell and Taste” before having their break of fast and pre-dawn meals to ensure the food is safe for consumption.

— Bernama