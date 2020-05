KUALA LUMPUR: “It felt as if death was so close!” That is the emotional turmoil experienced by a Covid-19 patient when she tested positive for the virus.

Sadder still, Aiza Syafinaz Shahak, 34, was diagnosed with Covid-19 four days after the loss of her husband, Inspector Mohd Fairos Saberon, 36, who died of the same virus on March 26.

Although she has now completely recovered from the deadly virus, Aiza Syafinaz cannot forget her traumatic experience as a Covid-19 patient.

Aiza Syafinaz said she and her late husband, father and other family members had visited Bandung, Indonesia from March 9 to 12.

“When I found out that I was infected with the Covid-19 virus and was the main close contact of my late husband, I became numb and my heart sank. I felt death approaching. Everything was like a nightmare,” she told Bernama.

Aiza Syafinaz said she will never forget the experience of boarding an ambulance with a hospital employee wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE).

For 10 days she was admitted at the ward in Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) before being transferred to the quarantine centre at the International Youth Centre in Cheras for 28 days.

Recalling the early signs of the Covid-19 infection, Aiza Syafinaz said she had sore throat, lost her sense of smell, suffered sudden loss of sensation and had a feeling of uneasiness and felt feveris.

“Seeing the struggle of Covid-19 patients in the ward was heartbreaking. I would like the public to adhere to the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). Regularly wash your hands, bring hand sanitisers with you everywhere.

“Avoid crowded places, keep a safe distance, avoid contact and ensure personal hygiene is maintained in an optimum condition,” said Aiza Syafinaz.

On the negative perception some people have against the Covid-19 patients Aiza Syafinaz said: “To the people out there, stop blaming each other. We need to be united in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to break the chain of transmission,” she said praising the efforts of frontliners and all involved.

Besides Aiza Syafinaz and her late husband, her father Shahak Mohd Husin, 58, and stepmother, Junidah Othman also tested positive for Covid-19.

Today, with her parents free of the virus, Aiza Syafinaz expresses gratitude and thanks for the support of her friends and people who prayed for her.

Meanwhile, to live in the new normal, Aiza Syafinaz said despite the loss of her loved one during the Aidilfitri celebration, she was positive about being independent without her husband by her side.

“Ramadan and Syawal this time has been very difficult. No more laughter of our loved one. No ‘ikan kembung sambal’ my husband’s favourite dish.

“But I will persevere to keep on going and want to motivate my female friends out there to stay strong and to continue with life despite the trials that come our way,” she said, hoping that there was a ray of happiness behind the trials she has gone through. — Bernama