KOTA BHARU: Foreign inmates at two prisons in Kelantan have been undergoing Covid-19 health screening since last week, Kelantan Prison Director, senior assistant commissioner Mat Yaacob said.

He said the swab tests done in stages, were conducted on 570 prisoners from several countries including Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO, the Health Ministry also focused on illegal immigrant prisoners at the two prisons in the state namely the Pengkalan Chepa Prison and Machang Moral Rehabilitation Centre (PPA).

“Swab tests are carried out before we hand them over to the Immigration Department or the related agencies. Prisoners who have been in prison for more than six months, need not undergo screening,” he told reporters after a hand over of duties ceremony at the Pengkalan Chepa prison here, today.

He said the screening priority was on immigrant inmates who were recently arrested for various offences, after considering their discharge and trial dates.

He said the department was still waiting for any directive from the authorities including the Health Ministry, on whether the swab tests should be done on local prisoners.

At the ceremony, Mat, who was previously Pengkalan Chepa Prison director, handed over his duties to senior assistant commissioner Wan Sani Ab Latiff, who was previously at the Marang Prison in Terengganu.

Also present was Pahang State Prison director, Prison Commissioner Datuk Abd Basir Mohamad. - Bernama