PUTRAJAYA: Each remand detainee or convicts to be sent to the prison in the future will undergo Covid-19 health screening tests, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

He said the matter would be co-ordinated with the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an effort to prevent the spread of the pandemic from the outside world into prisons.

“I have discussed this with the Malaysian Prison Department’s director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar and he had asked that all detainees to be sent to prison to undergo Covid-19 tests.

“That is the only precautionary measure we can take,” he told reporters after attending the hand over ceremony of the new patrol vehicles for the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) at the Ministry of Home Affairs here today.

Abdul Hamid said it was learned that the inmate who tested positive at the Sungai Buloh prison recently has been in the prison since 2016 and had never been out or the prison or mixed with people from outside.

‘’The inmate was sent to the court three months ago, and when he came back, he tested positive, so we don’t know how he got infected,” he explained.

Last Monday, Bernama reported that MOH had carried out the Covid-19 screenings on more than 800 inmates and 700 employees from the Sungai Buluh Prison after a non-citizen prisoner tested positive for the pandemic. — Bernama