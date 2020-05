PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry together with the Immigration Department will conduct Covid-19 screening at the immigration depot located in Bukit Jalil and Semenyih.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said this is after positive Covid-19 cases were found in the two depots after the Immigration Department had conducted raids to round up illegal immigrants in the country.

“The Bukit Jalil depot has illegal immigrants who were caught before the movement control order (MCO) was imposed, and also those from the Masjid India area. Sixty of them have been sent to MAEPS Serdang at the makeshift Covid-19 hospital, while another 1,200 will be screened in the depot itself,“ he said at a daily press briefing today.

He said the rise of positive cases inside the depot could be due to the living conditions where illegal immigrants have to live in dorm-like conditions.

“However, the depot is already like a quarantine centre, so it is still in a controlled situation, rather than having the illegal immigrants stay out in the open and infecting many people,“ he said.

He added the 1,600 illegal immigrants in the Semenyih depot will also be screened after two confirmed Covid-19 cases were found there.

Meanwhile, he said those who try to defy the standard operating procedures of the conditional MCO will be penalised by the police, especially those who had come to visit families on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, but stayed overnight to “celebrate” the second day as well.

“The SOP is very clear. Hari Raya celebrations and visits are only allowed during the first day. If they sleep over, then they are violating the SOP,“ he said.

He added that those who are racing to beat police roadblocks to return to their respective hometowns for Hari Raya will face action when they try to come back to Kuala Lumpur.

This is after interstate border controls were tightened owing to the traffic congestion on the major highways.