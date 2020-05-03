Covid-19: Seremban Market closed from today

SEREMBAN: The Seremban wet market has been closed beginning today due to Covid-19 cases among some of the traders.

Seremban City Council (MBS) mayor Datuk Zazali Salehudin said the decision on the market’s closure, for at least three days, was made on the advice by the Negri Sembilan Health Department after it received information regarding Covid-19 cases involving some of the market traders yesterday.

“The closure also involved all shops near the market,” he added.

He said the immediate action was taken for MBS to carry out cleaning and disinfection at the market and the surrounding area.

There is yet an official information on the Covid-19 cases involving traders at the market, but proactive action has been taken by MBS as preventive measures,” he said after overseeing sanitising work at the market, today.

Last Friday, 15 out of 20 traders at the Seremban wet market with close contact with traders at the Selayang wholesale market traders, underwent Covid-19 screening. - Bernama