SINGAPORE: Singapore which on Thursday confirmed 528 new cases of Covid-19 infections, reported another fatality, thus bringing the death toll to 15.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the city-state’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said a female patient labelled as case 703 died on April 30 at the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Aged 58, the Singaporean was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 on March 26.

At present, 1,244 have fully recovered here from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, while 22 are in intensive care units (ICU).

Singapore reported its first two death cases on March 21.

Meanwhile, about 93 per cent of yesterday’s new cases or 488 involved foreign workers residing in dorms.

As of Thursday, the ministry said three of them are in the ICU, including two who were admitted to hospital on April 18 and April 19 respectively, and were transferred to the unit when their condition deteriorated.

The other person was admitted directly into the ICU, and was subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19 infection, it said.

As for the rest, most had mild illness and are being monitored in the community isolation facilities or the general ward of the hospitals, said the ministry.

With Thursday’s tally, the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the republic stands at 16,169. -Bernama