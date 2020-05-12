Covid-19: Singapore reports 21st death

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which announced 504 discharged cases of Covid-19 on Monday, reported another death involving the elderly, bringing the number of fatalities to 21.

In a statement issued late Monday, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said the latest death case involved a 68 year-old male Singaporean who died on May 11 at the National University Hospital.

Identified as Case 1305, the elderly was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 5, and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Singapore reported its first two Covid-19 deaths on March 21.

Meanwhile, Case 23550, a 53 year-old Indian national, died on May 9, but was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 10 after his demise.

The ministry said the man was taken to the emergency department at Sengkang General Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on May 9.

The cause of death is ruptured myocardial infarction due to coronary thrombosis, it said.

The MOH said that only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to Covid-19 infection will be added to the Covid-19 death count.

“This is consistent with international practice for classifying deaths,“ it said.

At present, 3,225 have fully recovered from the infection here and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 1,093 confirmed cases who are still in hospital with most reported to be stable or improving, while 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 19,448 cases with mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Of the 486 cases yesterday, no imported cases were reported, three cases were among the community, two work permit holders residing outside dorms and 481 foreign workers in dorms. — Bernama