Covid-19: Singapore reports 675 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed another 675 new positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the infection tally for the republic to 25,346.

The preliminary data as at noon today showed that only two cases involved Singaporeans or permanent residents while the rest were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

In a statement here, MOH said it was still working through the details of the cases and would provide an update later in the day.

Singapore has so far classified 1,321 as community cases, 580 as imported cases, 436 cases involving foreign workers staying outside dorms and 22,334 cases of foreign workers residing in dorms.

At present, 3,851 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

Currently, 1,132 confirmed cases are still in hospitals with 20 in the intensive care unit while 21 have died.

The ministry said 19,667 who had mild symptoms, or were clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, were isolated and cared for at community facilities.

As of Tuesday, the MOH identified seven new clusters while the largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol had a total of 2,549 confirmed cases. - Bernama