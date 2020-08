SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 908 cases of Covid-19 infection for the past 24 hours with the vast majority still being foreign workers residing in dormitories.

In its brief noon data released here today, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said most of the workers were tested during their isolation or quarantine period although they were asymptomatic.

The MOH said they were amongst the final batch of workers being cleared and they came from dormitories with a relatively high prevalence of Covid-19.

Hence, the ministry expects the daily case counts to be high for the coming days before tapering down thereafter as the dormitory clearance is completed.

“We remain on track to clear all the dormitories by Aug 7, except for a few standalone blocks that serve as quarantine facilities.

“There are presently about 9,700 workers in these quarantine facilities. They will have to serve out their 14-day isolation periods, and be subject to an exit test before they resume work,“ it explained.

According to the ministry, there were four cases in the community and four imported cases reported today.

With the new cases, the total tally for the republic now stands at 54,254 cases.

In its full data released late Tuesday, Singapore classified 725 of the reported cases as imported, 2,184 as community cases and 50,437 as dorm residents.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection here.

No new cluster was identified yesterday. -Bernama