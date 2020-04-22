Dewan Rakyat to carry out stringent Covid-19 measures during May 18 sitting

BATU PAHAT: The Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled on May 18 will see several Covid-19 prevention measures put in place including social distancing in terms of the MP’s sitting arrangement.

Its deputy speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said, unlike previous sessions, during this upcoming sitting all MPs would be seated one chair apart.

“Number of officers allowed to accompany MPs will also be limited, while the sitting session itself will be short.

“We have informed all 222 MPs that the upcoming sitting will be conducted as short a time as possible,” he told reporters after receiving personal protection equipment sets from Batu Pahat district education office for the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital, here today.

Mohd Rashid also said all MPs must provide personal health check records including Covid-19 screening information dated at least 14 days before the sitting, as well as to undergo health check at the Dewan Rakyat entrances.

He said the meeting is to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic as well as to appoint the new Public Accounts Committee chairman, after Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad stepped down following her appointment as the new Higher Education Minister. - Bernama