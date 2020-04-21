Distribution of free face masks to Sabah, Sarawak begins today: Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The distribution of free face masks from the government to the states of Sabah and Sarawak has begun today, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said that the government has so far distributed 23.4 million or 69% face masks to households nationwide.

“The government has allocated 32.4 million face masks for distribution.

“These are distributed by the Malaysian Defence Forces (ATM) to the District Disaster Management Committees of each state and will be distributed by frontliners.

“For Sabah and Sarawak, distribution starts today,” he said at a daily press conference to update on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri informed that 3,040 public sanitation operations have been conducted, involving 107 zones, including 30 red zones, nationwide as of yesterday.

“Yesterday (April 20), a total of 250 sanitation operations covering 78 zones in 14 states were conducted.

“Yesterday’s sanitation operations included 159 government buildings, 111 public places, 133 commercial centres and nine supermarkets,” he said. - Borneo Post