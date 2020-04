KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department has warned the people not to be complacent but continue to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) and personal health care even though the state has not registered any new Covid-19 positive cases over the past 10 days.

State Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the people should not take the MCO directives lightly like not practicing social distancing and not wearing face masks when leaving the house because it is still possible to contract Covid-19.

“Even if declared a green zone, do not disregard social distancing and personal hygiene because reinfection is still possible. Do not take things for granted,” he told reporters after receiving 15 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 50 pairs of shoes for frontline health workers, here today.

He was responding to allegations by certain quarters about the attitude of Kelantan folks, who were said to be taking things lightly, especially in the public markets as if the Covid-19 outbreak situation had recovered.

Dr Zaini said Kelantan had not been declared a green zone by the Health Ministry although the situation was improving.

“There are several procedures that need to be followed before the ministry can declare a place as a green zone and this is something that should be explained to the people,” he said.

He also said there were still five patients who have been infected in hospitals in Kelantan and their condition was reported to be improving.

Dr Zaini said they were now placed in normal wards and have to undergo further tests before being confirmed fully recovered.

He also thanked all frontliners including those who helped provide PPE units as well as other contributions, adding that this proved that everyone was united in fighting the pandemic.

Kelantan has, thus far, recorded three fatalities out of 155 Covid-19 positive cases. - Bernama